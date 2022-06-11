Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73. 23,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 77,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

VEOEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($41.94) to €36.50 ($39.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.