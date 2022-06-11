VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $892.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in VEON by 35.8% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

