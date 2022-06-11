Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Veritex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $1,401,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $4,231,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.