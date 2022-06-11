Verso Token Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00341984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.00413136 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars.

