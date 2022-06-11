VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.436 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

CID stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter.

