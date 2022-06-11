VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

CIL stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000.

