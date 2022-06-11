VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 72,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $55.62 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

