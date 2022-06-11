VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

