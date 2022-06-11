VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

