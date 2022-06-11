VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on June 14th

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of CSB opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

