Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the May 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Several research firms have commented on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

