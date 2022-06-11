Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading Down 3.8%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.25). 669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.07 million and a P/E ratio of -104.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. It also offers gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, the company offers craft beer and craft spirits.

