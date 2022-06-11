VITE Price Tops $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $1.89 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00048667 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 508,832,388 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

