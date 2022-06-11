Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Sold by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 959,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,358 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Vy Global Growth worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYGG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its position in Vy Global Growth by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 243,250 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vy Global Growth by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 138,519 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYGG stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,011. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

