Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €205.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($213.98) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($202.15) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €174.20 ($187.31).

ETR WCH opened at €166.75 ($179.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €165.79 and a 200-day moving average of €148.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

