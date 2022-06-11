Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,482,000 after buying an additional 106,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,558,000 after buying an additional 288,478 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $251.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.80. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

