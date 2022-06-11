Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

