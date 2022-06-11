Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Position in Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ecoark worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecoark by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 129,299 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter worth $574,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecoark during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in Ecoark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,910,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEST opened at $1.84 on Friday. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.

