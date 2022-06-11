Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

