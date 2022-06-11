Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,272 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Shares of ET opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

