Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

