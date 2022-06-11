WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $720.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.95.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

