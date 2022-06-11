Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 11% This Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.96 or 0.00085295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $116,656.10 and approximately $34,991.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

