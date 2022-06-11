Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research firms recently commented on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

