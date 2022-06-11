Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.43

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.43 and traded as low as $16.74. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 95,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $402.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

