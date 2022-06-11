WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Trading Up 1.5%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 7,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

WLYYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

