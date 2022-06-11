Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,149 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

