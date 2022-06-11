Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

