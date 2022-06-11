Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 76,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.94 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

