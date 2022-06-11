Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $4,418,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.19.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

