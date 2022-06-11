Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,936,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,123,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 153,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 84,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.