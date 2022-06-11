Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $215.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

