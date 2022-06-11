Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,725 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $45.95 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

