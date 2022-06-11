Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,969,000 after buying an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,546,000 after buying an additional 423,583 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR opened at $27.95 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

