Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 468.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.70.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $257.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $250.64 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

