Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 11,977 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

WYNN opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

