Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $568.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 51,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

