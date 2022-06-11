Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.