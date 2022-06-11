West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.