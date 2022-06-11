West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

ZTO stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.