West Family Investments Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

XEL opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

