West Family Investments Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

