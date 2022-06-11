West Family Investments Inc. Has $425,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $251.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average is $252.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

