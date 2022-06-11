West Family Investments Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 102,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

