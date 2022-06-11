West Family Investments Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $337.52 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.97 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.33.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,196 shares of company stock worth $3,359,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

