West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GSK by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

