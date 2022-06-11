West Family Investments Inc. Makes New $417,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $199.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

