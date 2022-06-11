West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

