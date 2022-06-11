West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SAP by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $94.17 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $151.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.