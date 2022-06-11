West Family Investments Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJR opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJR. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

